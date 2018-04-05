Drew and Franco may have escaped from Jim Harvey’s basement and avoided his attempt to kill them but it looks like two people they care about will pay the price for ruining his plans. On the Thursday, April 5 episode of “General Hospital” Liz and Jake will find themselves in danger.

After Drew (Billy Miller) and Franco (Roger Howarth) tried to dig into Jim’s (Greg Evigan) past to learn about what really happened when they were children, the shady contractor attempted to silence the men for good. However, after they told cops he tried to kill them, Jim became a wanted man on the ABC soap.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Jake (Hudson West) inadvertently put themselves in harm’s way. In a promo video teasing what’s to come this week, Jim is seen holding a gun to Liz’s back. He then tells her to do as he says so she and her son won’t get hurt.

Jim has been on a mission to keep what really happened to Drew when he was a child a secret. Both Drew and Franco have memories of Drew ending up at the bottom of the stairs when they were younger but can’t remember who pushed him.

Although Jim, who was dating their adoptive mother, Betsy (Deborah Strang), at the time, insisted it was Franco, the two believe there’s more to the story. “GH” spoilers reveal Drew will show off his softer side.

Drew is expected to have a conversation with Betsy, and it appears he plans to be kind to the woman he once considered his mother.

In the promo, Drew is also seen talking to Jake, who expresses his desire for Franco to come home. Franco stopped living with Liz when she realized he was keeping secrets about his past from her.

Although Liz called off their wedding, Franco still loves her. Meanwhile, Drew, who once thought he was Jake’s father still cares about the boy. It is unclear how Jim intends to use Liz and Jake against Drew and Franco, but it appears that he is willing to take violent measures to get what he wants.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.