The Nurses Ball is starting to get intense with some Port Charles residents desperate to learn the truth while others try to bury it. On the Friday, May 18 episode of “General Hospital” Jason delivers disturbing news to Sam as Peter chooses between love and death.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera, Jason (Steve Burton) tells Sam (Kelly Monaco) someone is going to get hurt. In the previous episode, Sam snuck into Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) office to find anything that would give her a clue into his past.

Luckily she stumbled across a lighter, which she may have overlooked if it wasn’t for a conversation she had with the mystery man earlier in the evening. While Sam was at the Nurses Ball, she spoke with Peter and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) before Nina (Michelle Stafford) interrupted asking for a cigarette.

Peter revealed that he has never smoked, which Sam later thought was odd seeing as he had a lighter on his desk. Upon closer inspection, Sam saw the letters “CF” engraved on the lighter and realized it belonged to Cesar Faison (Anders Hove).

Although Sam is armed with the truth about Peter’s connection to Faison, she may not get a chance to share the big secret once Jason informs her danger is headed their way.

Elsewhere in the promo, Maxie asks Peter to take her home. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Peter’s plans are delayed. In the previous episode, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) tried to calm Peter down and convince him not to harm Anna (Finola Hughes).

However, Peter accused Valentin of being in love with Anna, which was stopping him from eliminating their problem. Peter believes Anna is too close to discovering he is actually Henrik.

What Peter doesn’t know is Anna is actually his birth mother and is desperate to locate her long-lost son. Prior to Maxie’s request to go home, Anna received a text to meet Henrik alone on the pier at midnight.

Will Peter delay his plans to take out Anna in order to escort Maxie home or will something else stop him from dealing with this problem?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC