Michael’s family is in shambles which means this is the perfect time for Nelle to make her move on the father of her child. On the Tuesday, April 24 episode of “General Hospital,” Nelle will use a new opportunity to gain the upper hand while Carly tries to reason with those around her.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will use the situation to her advantage. In the previous episode, Nelle visited Michael (Chad Duell) as he waited for an update about Mike (Max Gail) and Avery’s (Ava and Grace Scarola) whereabouts.

As the two waited to hear the latest news on the missing pair, Michael offered Nelle some food, and she later confessed she felt guilty for eating while Michael was going through a hard time. However, Michael assured her she was doing what was right for the baby.

While observing the Corinthos’ family pictures around the living room, Nelle noted that the kids appeared to be happy in the photos, and Michael explained that his parents did their best to always put the children first. He then told Nelle that he saw that quality in her when it came to taking care of their child.

Although all seemed well upon learning Mike and Avery were eventually found, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) returned home without the two, much to Michael’s surprise. They informed him that Mike was with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Avery was with Ava (Maura West).

With his father on the verge of a custody war, his grandfather suffering from Alzheimer’s, and his mother being slowly driven insane, Michael is going to need a shoulder to lean on. Will Nelle convince Michael to let her stand by his side while his family goes through a difficult time?

“GH” spoilers reveal Carly will sit down with Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) to discuss recent events. In the promo, Kevin asks Carly why Sonny wanted her to see him.

Nelle has been working overtime to make Carly believe Morgan (Bryan Craig) is back from the dead. While Carly is sure she has been having odd encounters, like Morgan’s scarf appearing on her desk and someone trying to hurt her while she was home alone, those around aren’t sure what to believe.

At Sonny’s suggestion, Carly will talk things out with Kevin, but will he confirm her story? Or will he diagnose her with a disorder, leaving Nelle to successfully carry out her plan of pushing Carly out of the picture so she can have Michael all to herself?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: Valerie Durant/ABC