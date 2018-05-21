Sam and Jason finally learned the truth about Henrik, however, Peter is too busy dealing with Maxie’s baby crisis to worry about his secret being exposed. In the Monday, May 21 episode of “General Hospital,” Maxie struggles to deliver her baby while Sam and Jason realize they have an important decision to make.

In the promo of the ABC soap opera, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is seen screaming in agony. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Peter (Wes Ramsey) stays by Maxie’s side. Months after Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death, it looks like his wife is finally ready to give birth.

While attending the Nurses Ball with Peter, Maxie revealed the baby was moving a lot and she wanted to go home. However, it doesn’t appear the two will make it back to Maxie’s place, because she goes into labor.

In a sneak peek, Maxie is seen telling Peter he will have to deliver her baby on the side of the road. Although he warns her he’s never taken a class to prepare him for childbirth, he remains by her side and holds her hand as her contractions get closer together.

Will Peter safely deliver Maxie’s baby or will the ambulance arrive before she gives birth?

Elsewhere in the“GH” promo, Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) tells Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) that Henrik Faison has emailed his mother. Spoilers reveal Anna (Finola Hughes) grows anxious.

Prior to leaving the Nurses Ball, Anna received a text from Henrik telling her to meet him on the pier at midnight. Now that Maxie is in labor, and Peter plans on staying by her side, it doesn’t look like Anna will be meeting her son at midnight.

In the preview, it appears Spinelli was able to successfully break into Peter’s email after Jason and Sam planned on hacking it for more information once they learned Maxie left with Peter.

Jason already warned Sam they needed to be careful when it came to exposing Peter’s identity because someone could get hurt. When they learn Anna is waiting at the pier will Jason and Sam head to the docks to attempt to catch Henrik or will they search for Maxie and learn about her baby dilemma?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

