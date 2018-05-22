Port Charles just got a brand new resident in the form of Maxie’s baby boy. However, as a new life is brought into the world, Jason, Anna, and Peter find themselves in a deadly situation. On the Tuesday, May 22 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam provides help amid Maxie’s baby crisis while Henrik deals with some new information.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is seen asking if anyone has seen her baby before she collapses in Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) arms. “General Hospital,” spoilers reveal Sam tries to help.

In the previous episode, Peter (Wes Ramsey) helped Maxie deliver her and Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) baby on the side of the road. Luckily, the ambulance quickly arrived and whisked Maxie and his nephew away to the hospital. Maxie’s exit left Peter enough time to head to the pier to take care of Anna (Finola Hughes) once and for all.

Over at the hospital, Maxie was demanding to see her baby boy, but Kim (Tamara Braun) told her she needed to stay in bed and her son had to remain in the NICU. As an attempt to calm Maxie down, Kim gave her a tablet where she could keep an eye on her baby from the comfort of her hospital bed.

Could Maxie be searching for her son because something went wrong with the webcam? Chances are Sam will do her best to get Maxie back into bed and go check on the baby boy, but will he still be in the NICU when she gets there?

Elsewhere in the promo, Anna asks Jason (Steve Burton) to put his gun down, but he refuses. In the previous episode, Peter met Anna at the docks and revealed he is the real Henrik.

While he believes he is meeting the woman pretending to be his mother, Anna is surprised when Peter shows up and she lays eyes on her long-lost son.

Although Anna tries to tell Peter the truth about how he was taken from her the day he was born, Peter doesn’t believe it and pulls out a gun. “GH” spoilers reveal Peter will feel deceived.

While it’s clear Peter doesn’t initially believe Anna, will he come around and actually listen to what his mother is saying? Prior to their meeting, the two corresponded through email and Anna warned Henrik not to trust Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Peter sees Valentin as someone who has looked out for him from the very beginning, but if Anna reveals Valentin has been aware she was his mother all along, will he turn his back on the man he trusted to keep him safe?

Let’s not forget Jason is also at the pier pointing a gun, which he doesn’t appear eager to put down, seeing as Henrik holds all the answers about his disappearance.

Will Anna be able to convince Jason and Henrik to put their guns down or will this end badly for everyone?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.