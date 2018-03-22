After Drew went missing at the hands of Jim Harvey, he was finally reunited with Sam. Although the couple seemed thrilled to be back in each other’s arms, there is still an important conversation that needs to happen. On the Thursday, March 22 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam pushes Drew to reveal the truth, while still keeping a secret of her own.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap, Sam (Kelly Monaco) tells Drew (Billy Miller) he needs to come clean and tell her what really happened, even though she has not told him about confessing her love for Jason (Steve Burton).

In the previous episode of “General Hospital,” Franco (Roger Howarth) and Drew were trying to figure out a way to get out of the basement Jim (Greg Evigan) planned to bury them alive in.

Drew and Franco had decided to team up in an effort to find out the truth about their past. Drew lived with Franco as a child, but after being pushed down the stairs he was sent to live in an orphanage.

The two have been trying to figure out who pushed Drew down the stairs and were certain Jim had the answer they were looking for. However, when they questioned the shady contractor, they ended up in a battle against his henchmen, which led to them waking up on the basement floor of an abandoned building.

When Drew and Franco realized cement was being laid down in an attempt to bury them alive, they managed to escape through the sewage line and were reunited with the women they love.

Prior to his disappearance, Sam told Drew they needed to talk, and she planned on revealing her feelings for Jason. During the earthquake, Sam told Jason she still loved him and had only stayed with Drew because she didn’t want to hurt him.

However, now that Sam finally has the opportunity to tell the truth, she seems more interested in learning about Drew’s kidnapping rather than sharing something that has the potential to ruin their marriage and destroy their family.

Although Drew will most likely be more than willing to share the details of his disappearance with Sam, there’s a good chance he will still want to have the much need conversation they were supposed to before he went missing.

Will Sam finally share her feelings about Jason with Drew or will she use Drew’s near-death experience to avoid the conversation?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.