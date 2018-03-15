Jason is doing his best to give Sam the space she needs to make a decision about their future together, but when she can’t find Drew to tell him the truth, she will vent to her mother. On the Thursday, March 15 episode of “General Hospital,” Alexis will help Sam realize her true feelings.

After Sam (Kelly Monaco) confessed her love for Jason (Steve Burton) on the ABC soap, she felt like she had to tell Drew (Billy Miller) the truth about her conflicted emotions. However, Drew has been off trying to track down answers about his past with Franco (Roger Howarth) and Jason went off to Europe to follow up on leads about Henrik.

The sudden departures left Sam alone, giving her time to mull over how she will proceed with her life once the truth is out.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Sam is seen telling Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) she hasn’t heard from Drew since yesterday. Although Sam voices her concerns about her husband’s whereabouts to Alexis, it isn’t the only issue she shares with her mother.

“GH” spoilers reveal Alexis will offer Sam her perspective. While in the process of divorcing Jason, Alexis warned Sam to rethink rushing into a marriage with Drew.

At the time, Alexis believed Sam needed time to process her feelings after Jason returned to Port Charles. However, Sam told her mother she loved Drew and wanted to marry him.

Before the divorce became official, Alexis asked once again if Sam had any doubts about moving forward, but she insisted they proceed so she could legally become Drew’s wife.

Now that Sam is finally admitting her feelings, Alexis can assist her daughter in making a life-changing decision. Although the lawyer could gloat over being right, she can also offer up her past experiences with love to help her daughter make the right decision.

When Jason first came back into town, Alexis warned him to leave Sam alone, but now that her daughter has realized she is still in love with the former mob enforcer, will the stern lawyer push Sam to be with Jason despite his criminal past?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

