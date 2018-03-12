Sam is finally ready to tell Drew how she really feels about Jason, but on the Monday, March 12 episode of “General Hospital,” Liz might ruin Sam’s big reveal.







After almost dying in the earthquake, Sam (Kelly Monaco) finally confessed her true feelings for Jason (Steve Burton) and admitted she was in love and had never stopped caring for him. Sam believes it’s time to share the truth with Drew (Billy Miller), but after a harsh argument with Jason, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) may find the perfect opportunity to get back at the father of her child for being so cruel.







In the promo for the upcoming episode of “GH,” Sam tells Jason she needs to tell Drew the truth as Liz eavesdrops on their conversation.

In the previous episode, Liz ran into Jason at the hospital and thanked him for saving Franco’s (Roger Howarth) life. However, he told her he only did it because Sam convinced him it was the right thing to do.

Liz admitted she has seen Franco work on making amends for his wrongs with every passing day and began to consider the possibility that Franco could someday redeem himself for the terrible things he has done.

However, Jason shot down her idea of redemption and explained that after Franco sexually assaulted Sam and had Michael (Chad Duell) raped in prison, Franco would get what he deserved one day. The cruel comment sent Liz fleeing from their conversation in tears.

Sam, who was watching the encounter, came over to check on Jason, who explained he and Liz simply saw Franco in different ways. The two then began to talk about Sam’s declaration of love to Jason and it was revealed that Liz didn’t run too far because she was listening to the pair talk from behind a wall.

Liz is known to keep important secrets to herself and reveal them at the worst possible time. Will Liz immediately seek Drew out and tell him the truth about Sam and Jason? Or will she wait until a sensitive time to share the news that could destroy a family?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.