Sam has held in her true feelings for Jason long enough and she is finally ready to come clean to Drew. On the Wednesday March 14 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam’s confession will have the potential to tear her family apart.

After Jason (Steve Burton) saved Sam (Kelly Monaco) in the earthquake, the near death experience caused her to finally confess her love for him. However, the guilt of doing that while still married to Drew (Billy Miller) has been eating away at her on the ABC soap.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of “GH,” Sam is seen telling Jason she needs to be honest with Drew.

When Sam first confessed her love to Jason, she apologized for making a mess of things, but he eased her guilt by telling her what happened was not her fault and reminded her the situation was done to them.

Although Jason told Sam he was fine simply knowing she still loved him, she doesn’t feel right keeping the information from Drew. Sam fears the longer she hides the truth, the more hurt Drew will get once she tells him how she truly feels.

However, Drew may be too preoccupied with his own issues to dwell on Sam’s revelation. Spoilers for the soap reveal he will form an unlikely partnership. In the promo, Franco (Roger Howarth) tells Drew they need to find out the truth.

In the previous episode, Drew and Franco agreed to team up to find out the what really happened during their childhood. Drew lived with Franco and his mother when they were kids, but after he was pushed down the stairs he was sent to live in an orphanage.

Although Franco remembers some parts of the incident, he isn’t completely sure if he was the one who pushed Drew down the stairs, or if someone else is the reason why Drew spent years of his life alone in an orphanage.

Will Drew be so distracted by his past that he will be able to get past Sam’s confession or will this be the beginning of the end for the newlyweds?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC