After trying to keep her distance, Sam finally admitted she still loves Jason. On the Thursday, March 8 episode of “General Hospital,” Sam tells Drew who she was with during the earthquake, but she may find it difficult to share the declaration of love she made to her ex-husband.

In the previous episode of “GH,” Jason (Steve Burton) was able to pull Sam (Kelly Monaco) to safety and save her life before the trailer fell. After the near death situation, Sam finally told Jason how she truly felt about him and he confessed his feelings as well.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Sam is seen sitting in the hospital with Drew (Billy Miller). While speaking to her husband, Sam admits she wasn’t alone during the earthquake and was with Jason the entire time.

In the past, Drew has not been thrilled whenever Jason and Sam end up alone together, and he may express the same sentiment this time around, especially if Sam reveals what the two discussed during their time together.

After Jason saved her life, Sam admitted she immediately knew who he was when he pulled her out of the river last fall, and she still loves him. Sam revealed that even though she asked Jason to keep his distance, she secretly hoped they would run into each other.

Sam also confessed she stayed with Drew because they had a child and he made he feel stable. However, Jason made her feel safe. Although Jason revealed he still loved her, he insisted she didn’t do anything wrong when she told him she made a mess of things.

Jason acknowledged that Sam was with Drew and told her just knowing she loves him may have to be enough. However, now that their feelings for one another are out in the open, the two may find it difficult to carry on a platonic relationship knowing they feel the same way about each other.

Even though Sam is willing to admit the truth to Jason will she have the courage to express her true feelings to Drew?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.