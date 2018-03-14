Amy Seimetz has been cast in Season 2 of Epix’s “Get Shorty.”

According to Deadline, Seimetz will play the recurring role of Jinny, a mysterious love interest for Miles (Chris O’Dowd), who performs a strange, new-age “crystal ceremony” and could open doors to an elite Hollywood world. The more Miles learns about Seimetz, the more he realizes she’s not the person she’s pretending to be.

Shortly after her casting was announced, Seimetz took to Twitter to confirm the news. “Fun Times,” the 36-year-old actress tweeted, along with the link to the Deadline story.

Seimetz most recently appeared as Becky Ives in Seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Her other TV credits include AMC’s “The Killing,” HBO’s “Family Tree” and Starz’s “The Girlfriend Experience.”

Seimetz joins previously announced “Get Shorty” newcomers Felicity Huffman, Andrew Leeds, and Steven Weber.

Huffman will play the recurring role of Clara Dillard, a mothering, high-level special agent for the FBI. Described as hippie therapist meets J. Edgar Hoover, Clara takes over the investigation focusing on Amara (Lidia Portio) and her crime organization in Season 2.

Leeds will recur as Clara’s partner Ken Stevenson. Ken and Clara manage Rick (Ray Romano) as their CI as they seek to bring down Amara’s drug cartel. While expert at being supportive and upbeat, Ken also has the talent for forcing people to do unpleasant things.

Weber, meanwhile, will appear in multiple episodes in Season 2 as Lawrence Budd, an “impossibly powerful” Hollywood film producer who collaborates with Miles and Rick in a new film. A medical condition has left Lawrence hairless, so he glues on a wig and eyebrows. He also commutes via helicopter and landscapes his yard with fully grown trees.

In addition to O’Dowd, Romano and Portio, other original cast members returning for Season 2 are Sean Bridgers as Louis, Carolyn Dodd as Emma Daly, Goya Robles as Yago, Megan Stevenson as April Quinn, Lucy Walters as Katie Daly, and Sarah Stiles as Gladys.

Production on the 10-episode Season 2 is currently underway in Los Angeles. The new season is expected to premiere on Epix later this year.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival