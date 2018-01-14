Fox has yet to set a release date for the next episode of “Ghosted.”

Instead of airing the show’s Season 1, episode 10 at 8 p.m. EST tonight, the network will air a new episode of “Bob’s Burgers.”

While “Ghosted’s” return date is yet to be announced, Fox has already released the synopsis for the next episode, titled “Hello Boys.” According to the synopsis, Max (Adam Scott) and Leroy (Craig Robinson) finally find a lead on the whereabouts of Agent Checker (Linc Hand) while trying to prove their worth to Captain Lafrey (Ally Walker) and the rest of The Bureau Underground.

As fans remember, the series premiere opened with Checker running away from a mysterious force that ultimately caught him. But before the force got him, Checker was able to send a video to the Bureau telling them to find Max and Leroy in case anything bad happens to him.

The Bureau then kidnapped Max and Leroy from their new jobs and offered them a deal. If they find out what happened to Checker, Lafrey said that she’d get Leroy re-instated back with the LAPD and get Max his job back as a professor at Stanford. Shortly after taking the deal, the two discovered Checker’s whereabouts. But when they were so close to rescuing him, Checker was taken by a spaceship.

At the end of the episode, Max theorized that Checker might be abducted by either extraterrestrial or multidimensional life force. But because Checker was working on the multiverse before his disappearance, the latter is more likely than the former.

In addition to Hand, Britt Lower also returns in the next episode as Max’s wife, Claire. Whitmer Thomas and Lawrence also guest star in the installment.

Last November, “Ghosted,” which received an initial 10-episode order for its debut season, scored six more episodes from Fox, bringing its Season 1 total to 16 episodes. “The Office” executive producer and showrunner Paul Lieberstein was also tapped to exec produce the back six episodes of “Ghosted” and replace the series’ original showrunner Kevin Etten, who exited the project.

Sources told Deadline that hiring Lieberstein was part of the network’s plan to change the tone of the show and make it more of a workplace comedy. Aside from his work on NBC’s “The Office,” Lieberstein also served as executive producer on HBO’s political drama “The Newsroom.”

Photo: Fox/Kevin Estrada