Apple is expected to introduce a new batch of iPhones this coming fall. The iPhone X may have launched a little late last year, but its successor is rumored to arrive on time this year. Aside from the earlier release date, fans should also anticipate a cheaper pricing for the iPhone 11, according to one analyst.

Apple Insider obtained an investor memo by RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani Monday, and it contains new information about the trio of iPhones for this year. As stated in the memo, the successor to the iPhone X is going to be a $100 cheaper than its predecessor.

The more affordable pricing is seen as Apple’s way of luring more consumers to the iPhone 11. Daryanani said that while Apple is making the average selling price of the iPhone X’s follow-up cheaper, the company intends to compensate this by selling more units. Thus, it is implied that he is expecting the demand for iPhone 11 to go up given its more affordable market value.

The price adjustment is not just limited to the iPhone 11. The memo also indicated that the Cupertino giant is reserving the iPhone X’s original price tag for the larger 6.5-inch OLED iPhone. It seems the company wants the larger form factor and taller display to justify the $999 price of the device.

It’s worth pointing out that Daryanani did not indicate where his data about the 2018 iPhone lineup pricing came from. It could just be an educated guess derived from Apple’s history of smartphone pricing. Since Apple hasn’t confirmed anything at this point, it’s best to stay skeptical.

Daryanani also corroborated previous rumors claiming Apple is launching two OLED models (5.8-inch and 6.5-inch sizes) and one 6.1-inch LCD model this 2018. The analyst claimed that the OLED variants will be equipped with premium steel, while the LCD model is going to have aluminum edges.

All three iPhone models are also expected to come with 3D sensors for Face ID — a feature that is currently exclusive to the iPhone X. Therefore, the next-generation iPhones could all debut with the TrueDepth camera system notch.

Meanwhile, IBTimes learned over the weekend that Apple is likely to discontinue the iPhone X in September, when the new lineup arrives. The reason cited by industry sources is the “slowing sales” of the 10th anniversary iPhone despite its new and advanced features.

Photo: Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed