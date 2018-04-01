Golden State Warriors swingman Patrick McCaw on Saturday night suffered a frightening tumble on a move to the basket and after being undercut by Sacramento Kings forward Vince Carter. McCaw was seen rolling in pain while clutching his back and had to be taken off the court by a stretcher.

Tests from the University of California at Davis Medical Center on Sunday confirmed that McCaw did not have any structural damage and that he would be released later in the day. The 22-year-old will miss at least three games and will have another examination later in the week. McCaw "will be listed as a bruised lumbar spine," according to the Associated Press.

The incident occurred with 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, and with Golden State leading 86-69. McCaw took a pass from center Jordan Bell just outside the key then attempted a big jump for what could have been a dunk. After the fall, McCaw remained on the court for nearly 10 minutes as he was attended to by team physicians.

Immediately after the incident, Carter, who was assessed a flagrant foul, was seen grimacing in sympathy for McCaw.

From the sideline, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could be heard saying to an official, "I'm not mad at you. I'm mad at Vince [Carter]. He knows better."

Kerr later was seen with his hand on Carter's back to console him. While McCaw was being attended to, players from both teams huddled together to pray for the second-year player.

After the game, Warriors star forward Kevin Durant said he didn't believe Carter did anything dirty or intentional. Warriors forward Draymond Green agreed that Carter had no motivation to hurt McCaw.

"Vince is not that type of guy. He's never been that type of guy," said Green. "Freak accidents, things happen. A guy jumps and he didn't touch him much, but if you're as high as you can jump, you lose your balance easier. I know that was tough on Vince.''

