Get ready, Goodies, because Hallmark Channel’s hit magical series “Good Witch” is back, starting with the Season 4 premiere on Sunday. It’s been a little while since we last saw Cassie (Catherine Bell), Sam (James Denton), Grace (Bailee Madison) and the rest of the Middleton residents, but the series is set to start up right where the Season 3 finale left off.

In International Business Times’ exclusive clip (watch above) from Sunday’s episode, Sam and Cassie are happily chatting about recently getting engaged, but their smiles faltering when they realize that their children, hers, Grace, and his, Nick (Rhys Matthew Bond), are still fighting with each other. With the teens at odds with each other, Sam and Cassie are left trying to figure out the best way and the best time to tell them about the engagement. In the meantime, the couple figures they’ll work on finding the right ring for Cassie.

Photo: Crown Media / Shane Mahood

The rest of the episode, titled “With This Ring,” will follow the engaged duo as they visit the local jewelry store, along with Abigail (Sarah Power), to find the perfect ring. It’s there that Sam finds the most interesting vintage gimmel ring, which, unbeknownst to Sam, happens to be a Merriwick heirloom. Unfortunately, the jewelry is missing a piece and the owner tells him that it’s not for sale.

“Abigail uses her spellbinding charm to conjure up a plan to reconnect the past with the present with a truly selfless act, surprising even herself, and Sam as well,” the episode synopsis shares. Meanwhile, Nick and Grace decide to pretend to be nice to each other after figuring out their parents’ news.

Elsewhere, “Martha’s (Catherine Disher) attempt to boost tourism sends her on a quest to find ‘the most romantic spot’ in Middleton. An old wedding album she finds at Bell Book & Candle acts as an ancient map of sorts. With Abigail’s help, Martha’s journey around town leads her to not only discover that ‘romance is everywhere you look,’ but also to the exact place where more Merriwick women got engaged, which is not at all what she expected to find.”

Find out what ring Sam ends up giving to Cassie when “Good Witch” Season 4 premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.