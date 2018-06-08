There are only a few episodes left until the Season 4 finale of Hallmark Channel’s “Good Witch,” but there’s still a lot more Middleton drama to come. Sunday’s new episode, “Til Death Do Us Part,” sees Cassie (Catherine Bell) having to deal with Sam (James Denton) heading out on a possibly-dangerous trip and International Business Times has an exclusive clip of the two saying their goodbyes.

“Why didn’t you tell me about the storms?” Cassie asks Sam at the start of the “Good Witch” clip, about the weather near his South American destination.

“Didn’t I?” he coyly asks in return.

While he rambles about how he must’ve forgotten to tell her because of all the things he had to do to prepare, it’s clear he just didn’t want her to worry. Though, it’s clear from the episode synopsis that she’s going to worry no matter what.

According to the summary, “Cassie tries to protect Sam with a good luck charm when he goes to South America during a treacherous storm, but still worries about losing him like she lost her late husband.” In the sneak peek, Cassie can be seen giving him a scarf, to keep him warm “if the winds get too strong,” and just in case he “needs to plug something in in the dark,” she also gives him a penlight.

Aside from gifts, she also wants to be the one to drive Sam to the airport, but his son Nick (Rhys Matthew Bond) already has that gig. “Nick said he wanted to, and he promised to work on those college applications while I’m gone,” Sam tells Cassie.

Photo: Crown Media / Shane Mahood

That was a sly way to help give Cassie something else to focus on while he’s away because she replies, “I’ll make sure he gets done what he needs to.” The two exchange I love yous and kisses before Sam says he must leave for his trip.

Later in Sunday’s episode, “Sam indeed faces danger while providing medical help, but feels like Cassie is watching over him while he’s away,” the synopsis reveals. Meanwhile, back in Middleton, Grace (Bailee Madison) finds an error in Martha’s (Catherine Disher) family history on the town’s website and seeks out to find the truth.

Elsewhere, “Abigail (Sarah Power) shows a long-term Grey House visitor around Middleton and as their romance blooms, he considers moving to town,” the synopsis teases. As for Cassie, throughout the rest of the “Good Witch” episode, she keeps her promise to Sam and helps Nick with his college applications.

Watch all the “Good Witch” drama when the show airs on Sundays on Hallmark Channel at 9 p.m. EST.