Catherine Bell first took on the magical role of Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale when “The Good Witch” movie premiered on Hallmark Channel in 2008. It’s been 10 years, a few movies and a few seasons of the spinoff show “Good Witch” later and, in the mind of Goodies, it’s almost like Bell and Cassie are one in the same. But, just how alike are the two?

Since Cassie’s known for having such magical senses and intuitions, International Business Times asked Bell if she’s noticed her instincts improve at all since taking on the role and if she follows them as much as Cassie does.

“Definitely not as much as Cassie does, but I do,” she told IBT. “I mean there’s always — I think everyone has those moments to some degree where you think of a person you haven’t talked to in forever and then the phone rings and it’s them.”

Photo: Crown Media / Shane Mahood

It goes beyond that for her, though. Since having kids, Bell’s found that her “Mommy Instinct” has kicked in and she has a great sense of intuition about what’s going on with her children.

“[I] get a sense of something, that they need you or something, not a danger that they’re in, but you know something going on,” she said. “It’s definitely a sense or a perception that kicks in as a mom. Or you get this reflex where the kid’s about to drop some fragile thing and my arm — I don’t even see it out of the corner of my eye, I don’t even know it’s happening, but literally, my arm will just lunge out and grab it before it dropped and shattered.”

While we’ll have to take Bell’s word for it that her “Mommy Instinct” is spot-on in real life, fans can continue to see that it’s true for her “Good Witch” character when new Season 4 episodes air Sunday nights.

In tonight’s episode, titled “Daddy’s Home,” Cassie uses her intuition to help a young, expecting couple at Grey House “accept how different their lives – and their family – will be once their baby arrives,” according to the synopsis. She’ll also offer some motherly advice to Abigail (Sarah Power) regarding the father that just waltzed back into her life after 22 years.

Catch Bell on “Good Witch” when it airs on Hallmark Channel on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT.