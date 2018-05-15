Google has announced Google One, the company’s replacement to its current Drive paid cloud storage plans. Google One comes with upgrades and additional features to its cloud storage service.

“Thanks to mobile phones, and new file formats like 4K video and high-res photography, people are storing more than ever before,” Google One vice president Pavni Diwanji said in a blog post. “That’s why we’re introducing Google One, a simple plan for expanded storage that includes extra benefits to help you get more out of Google.”

Google One will begin rolling out for customers in the United States in the next few months. Paying customers of Google Drive will automatically be upgraded to Google One. Like Google Drive, Google One’s cloud storage plans start at $1.99 per month for 100GB of storage.

Here’s the complete list of Google One’s cloud storage plans:

15GB = Free

100GB = $1.99/month

200GB = $2.99/month

2TB = $9.99/month

10TB = $99.99/month

20TB = $199.99/month

30TB = $299.99/month

Google Drive customers who were paying $19.99 for the 1TB storage plan will automatically be upgraded to the 2TB plan with no extra charge when Google One is made available to them. The $2.99 200GB storage plan is also a brand new tier and is $1 cheaper than what Apple's iCloud offers for the same amount of cloud storage.

Another upgrade in Google One is added support for family members. When users are upgraded to Google One, they will be able to add up to five family members to join their plan. All of them will be able to share the same cloud storage that one person is paying for.

Google One also includes extra benefits. Customers will get one-tap access to Google’s experts who can provide help with the company’s other products. This feature was previously only available to customers who had a G Suite business account, as pointed out by Engadget. Customers will also have access to Google Play credits or deals on select hotels found in Google Search. Google says that it will add more benefits over time.

Google One availability will be limited at first but it should become available to all U.S. customers over the coming months. Google says that users should receive an email when they have been upgraded to Google One. The company also notes that the service will be made available to everyone globally sometime “later this year.”

Photo: Google