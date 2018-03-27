Sometimes actors imbibe their on-screen characters so well that it’s hard to distinguish one from the other. Ben McKenzie, who plays Jim Gordon in the Fox show “Gotham,” is one such person.

McKenzie has been playing Gordon for several years now that the actor has started sharing his input about the character. “I don’t go off-script a lot, but I do feel free to give notes and we have a collaborative group of creatives,” he said.

This is what McKenzie said when he spoke during AOL’s Build Series held on March 26 in New York City, according to Just Jared. McKenzie added that he is thankful for the show’s success, and it’s all thanks to the writers’ amazing talents. “We have a show that people want to work on, and we get some really good people in there,” he said.

The show is currently in its fourth season, but after Disney took over Fox network, “Gotham” fans became worried that the show might not get renewed for a fifth season.

Fox execs have been mum about the show’s future for months, but Fox’s chairman and CEO Gary Newman finally provided some positive news, according to Cinema Blend.

“We asked a lot of it this year moving to Thursday nights and I thought it did a pretty good job of opening up that night for us. I feel like ‘Gotham’ should have a place in our schedule. [It will be] purely be a matter of scheduling,” he said. “Thursday is not available in the fall, so where do we use it? Hopefully there’s more years of ‘Gotham.’”

This is really comforting news, since Newman and fellow executive Dana Walden refused to say anything about “Gotham” Season 5 during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, according to Fox News.

They happily announced then that “The Gifted,” a show based on the X-Men series, will return for a second season. But when asked about the future of “Gotham” and “X-Files,” they remained quiet.

“It’s a little bit early to be talking about that,” Walden said. “We are very happy with the creative [direction] on both of those shows but we don’t have anything to announce.”

“Gotham” Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. Photo: FOX