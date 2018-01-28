The best and brightest stars in the music industry will gather at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday to attend the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

The night dedicated to recognizing the most talented musicians in the business is typically one of the most talked about award ceremonies of the year. Luckily, there is more than one way to tune into the big event.

Although the ceremony will air live on television Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EST and 4:30 PST on CBS, the award show will also be available to stream online.

Music fans can catch the 2018 Grammy Awards by using CBS’ digital subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Although the service requires a monthly fee, there is currently a free trial offer available. CBS All Access offers two plans. The $5.99 per month membership features access to shows on the network with limited commercials, while the $9.99 per month membership gives subscribers commercial-free access.

Comedian James Corden will host the Grammys once again. Both viewers and audience members should expect to have a great time with the television personality, who feels he has learned a few lessons from his time as host last year.

"I'm gonna try and do it all a bit quicker, 'cause, you know, it doesn't need to be longer, does it?" he told E! News.

"I think what we learned last year, is what I felt like perhaps we already knew but it sort of solidified it for us, is that the most important thing as a host of this show is to play the show, is to play this show," he explained.

Corden revealed that the key to a great show was focusing on all the talent in the room.

"You've got to leave your ego at the door really and you just can't make it all about you. You've just got to...celebrate these great artists. It's not about a host, it's not about who's hosting the Grammys, it's who's performing."

The most nominated artist of the night is Jay-Z who already is the proud owner of 21 Grammy Awards. The rapper is nominated for eight awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Trailing behind Jay-Z is Kendrick Lamar with seven nominations, while Bruno Mars has six, and SZA, Khalid, and Childish Gambino all have five nominations each.

Jay-Z's EP "4:44" is up against Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN," Bruno Mars' "24K," Lorde's "Melodrama," and Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love" for Album of the Year.

Meanwhile, the rapper's song ,"The Story Of O.J." is up for Record of the Year alongside "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, "Redbone" by Childish Gambino, and "HUMBLE." by Kendrick Lamar.

While each of the top nominees are expected to hit the stage at some point in the night, Lady Gaga, Luis Fonzi and Daddy Yankee, Cardi B, U2, Sam Smith, and Rihanna and Bryson Tiller with DJ Khaled will also perform.

The 2018 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.