Polyphony Digital has released a new update for “Gran Turismo Sport.” Update 1.13 weighs 2.698GB and it comes with three new events for the GT League, 12 new cars and many, many more.

New GT League Events

“Gran Turismo Sport” Update 1.13 adds a new event for the Beginner League and it is called “Stars & Stripes.” The Amateur League also has a new event called “Vision Gran Turismo Trophy,” while the Professional League gets a new event called “F1500 Championship.”

In addition to the three new GT League events, Update 1.13 also comes with new rounds for other Campaign Mode events. “Sunday Cup” now has Round 6 and 7, “Clubman Cup” gets Round 6, “Premium Sport Lounge” has Round 4 and 5, while “Porsche Cup” gets Round 2. The “Monza Circuit” has also been added to the “Circuit Experience.”

New Cars

Fans will definitely rejoice once they have downloaded Update 1.13 because it also comes with 12 new cars, and they are all listed below:

Alpine A110 1600S '72

Alpine A110 Premiere Edition '17

Audi R8 4.2 FSI R tronic '07

De Tomaso Pantera '71

Dodge Challenger R/T '70

Ford Mustang Mach 1 '71

Gran Turismo F1500T-A

Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 '11

Subaru WRX STI Isle of Man Time Attack Car '16

Subaru Falken Tires / Turn 14 Distribution BRZ '17

Toyota Supra 3.0GT TURBO A '88

Toyota MR2 GT-S GT-S '97

Track Variations

Update 1.13 also brings four new layouts for the “Blue Moon Bay Speedway” track. Two of which are infield variations, while the other two are their reverse versions.

Blue Moon Bay Speedway - Infield A

Blue Moon Bay Speedway - Infield A II

Blue Moon Bay Speedway - Infield B

Blue Moon Bay Speedway - Infield B II

Changes, Bug Fixes & Other Improvements

Below is the complete list of all the modifications and fixes that “Gran Turismo Sport” Update 1.13 comes with:

Scapes



- “Snow” has been added to the special featured section.







Brand Central



- Additional Scapes spots have been added to Volkswagen.

Livery Editor



- When editing a vehicle with an existing livery such as a race car, the existing livery will no longer be removed until you start editing the paint, decals, or racing items. (When only the design of the wheels is changed, the original decals will be maintained);



- Added “Exposure Adjustment” to the livery editor options;



- The lowest value limit for the brightness of Black paint has been lowered.

Discover



- Added a [Recommended] page;



- Notification of users who liked or reposted your content will be displayed;



- You can now preview the liveries of cars within the car livery.

My Library



- It is now possible to preview the liveries of cars in the car livery section.

Race Photo



- The target car name is now displayed in the panning shot settings.

Sport Mode



- The Sportsmanship Rating (SR) and penalty judgement algorithms have been improved;



- In a collision between two cars, a penalty will now be added to the Driver Rating (DR) as well as incurring a Time Penalty depending on the situation;



- If a driver continues to drive without complying with a certain amount of Time Penalty, additional time penalties will be added. (The additional penalty depends on the DR);



- A driver may now be disqualified from a race if the number of collisions and shortcuts they accumulate becomes too great;



- Cars over a lap behind will now be ghosted and will not be subject to collisions. (Only enabled in Sport mode);



- It is now possible to submit grief reports for misconduct of other users.

Physics Simulation Model



- The active brake controls for the 4 wheel drive system (S-AWC) used in the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition '15 has been adjusted.

Notifications



- Followers' notifications will now be displayed in the notifications list of [My Menu].