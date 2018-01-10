Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman have reached a settlement that will allow the former pair to finalize their divorce, according to TMZ.

The deal arrived just as Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 47, met the 10-year mark on their marriage. The former pair's prenuptial agreement, which was finalized in late 2017, reportedly resolved a property settlement arrangement and the custody of their two children, aged 4 and 7.

Through the deal, Weinstein would also be required to pay Chapman with further compensation due to their 10 years of marriage, Page Six first reported.

Chapman confirmed her plans to divorce the movie mogul October 2017 following a series of allegations made against Weinstein that detailed his misconduct towards notable names like Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd, among more than 80 other accusers.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," the British designer said in a statement to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Alyssa Milano, a friend of Chapman's, gave an update on the fashion designer's handling of Weinstein's scandal in December on "Megyn Kelly Today."

"Georgina is doing very well," Milano said, according to Us Weekly. "She's an amazing mother. She's an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation."

Chapman is preparing to return to the fashion world with her brand Marchesa, which is expected to show at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Feb. 14, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Photo: Getty Images