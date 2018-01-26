Prince Harry may have already prepared himself from being bumped off the throne even before Prince William and Kate Middleton had their first child.

Ever since Prince William and Middleton tied the knot in 2011, it has been clear to Prince Harry that every child the couple will have will bump him off further from the line of succession. After Prince William and Middleton’s third child is born, Prince Harry will be sixth in line to the throne.

But with the help and support of his family and relatives, Prince Harry has no hard feelings over the fact that he may not sit on the throne. And this did not stop him from focusing his attention on other things that are close to his heart, according to Pop Sugar.

Even though Prince Harry may never be king, his has a strong affinity with the military. He also spent 10 years in the Armed Forces. He has also been very active in organizing Invictus Games for the past four years. This year, the event will be held in Sydney, and he and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, will already be married by then.

Just like his mom, Princess Diana, Prince Harry is also an HIV/AIDS advocate. The prince first visited Lesotho in 2004. Two years later, he set up a charity that is aimed at helping young people that are affected by the disease. In 2016, Prince Harry also encouraged everyone to get tested for HIV.

On top of these two causes, Prince Harry has also been very passionate about nature conservation. He has traveled to South Africa ever since he was a teenager and while dating his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. Over the years, he has undertaken conservation work in various parts of South Africa including Kenya and Botswana.

The Prince is currently in Africa, and he will be heading to Botswana early next week. By the looks of it, even though Prince William and Middleton will take on important roles when they get older, there will be no stopping Prince Harry from focusing on the causes that are close to his heart.

Photo: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images