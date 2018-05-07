“Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps’ relationship with Tom D’Agostino Jr. may have ended in divorce but that doesn’t mean the former spouses have not spoken to one another.

The reality star, who was married to D’Agostino from 2016 until 2017, admitted the two have been in touch following her Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, almost a year after the two were married.

During an interview with Us Weekly, de Lesseps revealed her ex-husband reached out to her via text after learning about her legal incident.

Since her arrest, in which she was faced misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, a felony, and resisting an officer with violence, the star has turned her attention to her #CountessAndFriends cabaret.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images



The 52-year-old admitted the show has been an outlet that has helped her deal with the past events in her life. “It’s been my saving grace. It really has. I’m grateful for it,” de Lesseps explained.

“I talk about what happened to me in the show. There’s a lot of comedy in the show. There’s a lot of self-deprecation because, look, I hit a wall. I’m not ashamed to say it. And I talk about that in the show. I talk about a lot of things. It’s like a window into my life and a window into music that I love,” she added.

The star admitted she was emotionally overwhelmed prior to her arrest. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018,” she said in a statement.

Shortly after her arrest, de Lesseps announced she would be checking into rehab. In April 2018, she told Extra the decision helped save her life. “At this point in my life, I don’t want to drink, nor do I have interest in drinking. Rehab saved my life. It was the best thing that I could do for myself and I’m so glad I did that.”

Although her relationship with D’Agostino didn’t work out and the reality star confirmed is not dating “right now,” de Lesseps told Us Weekly is still opened to the idea of finding love someday.

“But I’m a hopeless romantic. I’m not afraid to love. And I married and I don’t regret anything. It was something I had to do and I loved [D’Agostino]. I did love him. It just didn’t work out. It happens.”

Prior to her marriage with D’Agostino, de Lesseps was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009, with whom she shares two children, Noel and Victoria.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images