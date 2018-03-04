Kristen gets to know more about Navid in the next episode of “Here and Now.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 4 of the HBO series, Kristen (Sosie Bacon) is partnered with Navid (Marwan Salama) in a school project, and learns that there’s more to him than meets the eye.

In the trailer for the episode, Kristen goes to Navid’s house to work on their project, and is pleasantly surprised when she sees him in full makeup and wearing a hijab.

In a recent interview HBO, Salama explained why Navid feels comfortable being his true self around Kristen. “Kristen is someone who’s obviously searching for her own identity, but has no problem expressing how she feels. She’s very honest and funny, and if there’s hypocrisy or a double standard, she’ll call it out right away,” Salama said. “That can be a really attractive quality, especially for Navid who is in an age group when everyone is trying to not stand out too much. High school can be a very difficult place but he knows in his heart that Kristen is going to accept and embrace him for who he is.”

Photo: HBO/Ali Paige Goldstein

Also in the next episode, Farid (Peter Macdissi) debates Islam with the mosque’s Imam (Michael Weaver), much to Layla’s (Necar Zadegan) chagrin.

In the trailer, Layla reminds Farid to be polite in front of Imam Chuck. But the psychiatrist fails to do that during their meeting with Imam Chuck.

“I wish you would come to the mosque. You’d be a great role model,” Imam Chuck tells Farid.

“But I have a problem with Muslims,” Farid bluntly replies.

Meanwhile, Ramon (Daniel Zovatto) worries he may have shared too much with Henry (Andy Bean). In the trailer, Ramon wakes up in his apartment with Henry nowhere to be found. Has Henry grown tired of Ramon and decided to leave?

Elsewhere in the episode, Greg (Tim Robbins) and Audrey (Holly Hunter) look to the past to find financing for the Empathy Initiative. And the whole family heads to a familiar retreat to celebrate Hailey’s (Avynn Crowder-Jones) birthday which has an unexpected conclusion.

“Here and Now” Season 1, episode 4, titled “Hide and Seek,” airs on Sunday, March 4 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. Watch the trailer for the episode below: