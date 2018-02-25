Can Greg still get to the ethics convention on time in this week’s episode of “Here and Now”?

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 3 of the HBO series, Greg (Tim Robbins) gets detoured in the wilderness on the way to the ethics convention in Walla Walla where he’s invited to speak.

In the final scene of last week’s Season 1, episode 2, Greg was driving his way to Walla Walla when he was greeted by the numbers 11:11 at a T-junction. Since his son Ramon (Daniel Zovatto) has been seeing 11:11 more often than usual in the past few days, Greg was shocked to see the numbers himself. Although his car’s GPS was telling Greg to turn left, the Philosophy professor, after a moment of thinking, ultimately turned right. The GPS told Greg to make a U-turn if possible, but he didn’t seem to care.

Also in the next episode, Duc (Raymond Lee) goes on a mountain-bike race with his best friend Malcolm (Joe Williamson) and their pals. After seemingly winning the race, Duc reveals the secret to staying in control, a credo that’s tested by Carmen (Fernanda Andrade), a fellow life coach.

Meanwhile, Dr. Farid Shokrani (Peter Macdissi) is haunted by a painful memory and looks for unconventional help to get him through a wedding. While it’s unclear what exactly this unconventional help is, a promo clip introducing Farid to the audience shows the character dropping by a marijuana dispensary.

“I’m looking for a strain that treats anxiety,” the shrink tells the store attendant. When asked what kind of anxiety he’s looking to relieve, Farid answers, “Religious.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kristen’s (Sosie Bacon) crush on a predator comes to an end with the help of his sister Ashley (Jerrika Hinton). Although the synopsis doesn’t name the predator, events in the past two episodes suggest that it’s none other than Randy (Trent Garrett), the model Kristen had sex with at Greg’s 60th birthday party.

Also in the episode, Audrey (Holly Hunter) finds herself in the media crosshairs after a hate crime at school. She, however, ends an otherwise bad day with a rare good night with Greg.

“Here and Now” Season 1, episode 3 airs on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.