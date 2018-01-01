It’s going to be hard to top 2017 with its blockbusters horror titles “It” and “Get Out,” but a quick look at the 2018 lineup makes it clear moviegoers who love a scare won’t be disappointed in the new year. From franchise prequels to sequels and originals, here’s what scary movies you can expect to see release in theaters over the next 12 months.

January

“Insidious: The Last Key”- Jan. 5

Parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) is no stranger to the supernatural, but things take a more personal turn when the haunting she’s facing is taking place in her family’s home.

February

“Winchester”- Feb. 2

Helen Mirren plays Sarah Winchester, a widow who is convinced her seven-story, under never-ending construction home is haunted. The movie is based off the real Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California.

“Cloverfield Movie”- Feb. 2

The film will follow a group of astronauts who come across a terrifying discovery while aboard a space craft. Julius Onah directs the J.J. Abrams’ produced thriller.

“Annihilation”- Feb. 23

When a biologist’s husband returns from duty injured and unable to speak about the danger he faced, she decides to sign up for the same other-worldly mission to discover the truth. Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac and Jennifer Jason Leigh star.

March

“The Strangers: Prey at Night”- March 9

Based on true events, “The Strangers: Prey at Night” follows a family on vacation in a secluded mobile park who is hunted by a series of masked killers. Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson and Bailee Madison star.

April

“A Quiet Place”- April 6

A family of four living in the woods must live out their lives in complete silence or face the wrath of an unknown threat that tracks them by their sound. John Krasinski stars and directs.

“The New Mutants”- April 13

Marvel’s “The New Mutants” follows five young mutants who realize they’re being kept against their will as they discover their abilities. Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga and Blu Hunt are among the cast.

May

“Slender Man”- May 18

There is currently no plot or trailer for the highly anticipated “Slender Man.” Sylvain White directs and Javier Botet plays the lead antagonist.

July

“The Purge: The Island”- July 6

Fans of “The Purge” films will finally learn how the legal annual killing spree began. The 2018 installment will be a prequel that will focus on the events of the first Purge.

“The Nun”- July 13

After the mysterious death of a nun, a priest (Demián Bichir) travels to Rome to investigate. Taissa Farmiga also stars.

August

“The Predator”- Aug. 3

This film is a remake of the 1987 version. Shane Black directs and Olivia Munn and Jacob Tremblay are among the cast.

“The Meg”- Aug. 10

It doesn’t seem a year can go by without a shark thriller. The film will follow a diver, played by Jason Statham, who after claiming to have been attached by an abnormally large shark, risks his life to save other who are trapped underwater.

“Cadaver”- Aug. 24

International Business Times was able to get a first look at the trailer during Sony Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation last year. The first preview showed actress Shay Mitchell portraying a cop working the graveyard shift at a morgue who is seemingly unfazed by her grim duties, that is, until one of the corpses blinks. The trailer ended with Mitchell’s character screaming while inside of a body box.

“The Little Stranger”- Aug. 31

A small town doctor (Domhnall Gleeson) takes on a patient at a haunted hall where his mother once worked only to find he may have a connection to the family being haunted at the facility.

September

“The House With a Clock On Its Walls”- Sept. 21

An orphan (Owen Vaccaro) helps his uncle find a clock that can end the world. Jack Black, Cate Blanchett and Kylie MacLachlan also star.

October

“Venom”- Oct. 5

The plot is unknown for this Ruben Fleischer action, horror title, though the cast has been revealed. Tom Hardy will play Eddie Brock and Michelle Williams will star as Anne Weying. Jenny Slate and Woody Harrelson help round out the A-list cast.

“Hellfest”- Oct. 12

The murders of theme park guests are believed to be part of a show when a killer begins wreaking terror on Halloween.

“Halloween”- Oct. 19

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role of Laurie Strode to come face-to-face with killer Michael Meyers for the last time.

“Overlord”- Oct. 26

American paratroopers discover a Nazi village may be running more than just a military operation. This film is produced by J.J. Abrams.