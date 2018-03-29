It might have been a painful blow for “House of Cards” to lose its lead star Kevin Spacey in light of his sexual assault allegations, but its cast and crew are positive that its sixth and final season will blow people’s minds away - and it’s all thanks to the talent of Robin Wright.

In the Netflix political drama, Wright plays Claire Underwood, the wife of Spacey’s character, Frank. She is going to take charge as president this final season, and her co-stars could not stop raving about her.

“Robin is a powerhouse and I am so excited just for us to dive deeper into her deception,” Constance Zimmer, who plays journalist Janine Skorsky, told The Daily Telegraph.

Fans were thrilled to learn that Zimmer will be reprising her role for the show’s final bow, and the actress is thankful for the audiences’ excitement.

Zimmer told People that she is “so excited beyond anything that Janine gets to get out off Ithaca and just come back and kick some [butt].”

“We can only imagine what Janine could do,” she smilingly added.

Meanwhile, “House of Cards” newbie Cody Fern is also in awe of Wright’s acting abilities. He even believes that the true star of the show has always been Claire. Having her take charge of the show has given everybody involved “an exciting energy,” he told Fox News.

“Listen, everyone is just so thrilled to be supporting Robin [Wright], and I think that she is a powerhouse, and it’s been about Robin since Season 2, and anyone who's in denial of that hasn't been watching the show,” he said. “So, we’re just thrilled to get behind Robin and she is a powerhouse. I mean, what she is doing with Claire Underwood is phenomenal. And, it's only going to get more interesting.”

The show almost didn’t push through with its sixth season after Spacey was implicated last year with several sexual harassment accusations. He was first accused by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp of sexual misconduct dating back to 1986. Rapp was only 14 years old then, while Spacey was 26. After Rapp’s confession, several other men, including “House of Cards” crew members, also came forward with their own sexual harassment stories against Spacey.

“House of Cards” Season 6 will be released sometime in the fall. Photo: Netflix