Several months after Kevin Spacey’s sexual allegations surfaced, his “House of Cards” co-stars are now one by one sharing their thoughts regarding the matter.

Molly Parker, who played the role of Congresswoman Jackie Sharp in the Netflix political drama between 2014 to 2016, told IANS that she was devastated when she first heard the news. Her first concern was for her co-stars, who were at risk of losing their jobs because of the news, according to the Business Standard.

“I was really lucky to work in ‘House Of Cards.’ I loved working on the show. So, more than anything, I felt heartbroken for the crew because there was a period of time where it seemed like that show would be completely done,” she said.

So when Parker found out that Netflix tweaked the story to make Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood the show’s lead during the sixth and final season, she was thrilled.

“I am really happy that the show will go on. These shows are bigger than just one actor on it. I felt quite grateful for the crew that it is carrying on,” she said. “We are at a time when it has become unacceptable to ignore behavior that is harmful for other people in all walks of life, particularly in the workplace. It is a good thing.”

Spacey has faced criticisms left and right because of his actions, but there were still some people who offered their sympathies to the actor.

One such person is two-time Laurence Olivier Award winner and four-time nominee Anthony Sher, who hopes Spacey would be given a second chance in Hollywood. He reasoned that otherwise, his talent would go to waste.

“I hope so, because he’s an absolutely tremendous actor and if, I guess, in the past we have forgiven people's personal weaknesses it’s a tremendous loss to acting,” he told Emily Maitlis of Newsnight.

Alec Baldwin, who now hosts the new program, “Sundays with Alec Baldwin,” also felt sorry for the fallen “House of Cards” star.

“It’s always so sad to watch people self-destruct. Even though they’re horrible people, some of them. Like Kevin Spacey,” said Baldwin. “I love Kevin, but Kevin was a big fan of [Kevin]. Kevin was the president of Kevin’s fan club.”

“Fame was so important to [Spacey]. He loved being recognized. And now, it’s the opposite,” he continued. “It’s going to be a death sentence for him. He’s almost going to come out of there and go, ‘Please, don’t look at me. And I don’t want you to remember me.’ It’s going to be very, very ugly for him now.” Photo: Getty Images/Theo Wargo