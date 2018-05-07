A double elimination proved to see two shocking Mirrorball contenders go home after just one dance on "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes." Now, with the threat of another double elimination and the pressure of individual routines and team dances, the remaining eight couples are putting their all into their new performances.

For the first time on the ABC dancing competition series, teams will encounter not only individual routines but team dances as well during what is only their second week of competition. The scores on these performances, as well as the viewer votes tallied since the end of Night One, will see the pack whittled down once again at the end of the night, with only six teams heading to Week Three's Semifinals.

With the pressure to be impressive only building, the teams have been hard at work. Here's how they spent the last week rehearsing:

Team Just Friends

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

After tying for the top spot on the judge's leaderboard with 24 points for their Cha-Cha-Cha, Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson are in a good place. However, the pair seems to be aware that starting at the top means even more critical eyes on them going forward. Still, though they kept busy rehearsing, they also made time to have some fun and show off some of their work for Sports Illustrated.

Team Back That Pass Up

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

It's unclear what they're dancing, but Josh Norman seems to be pulling some inspiration from the football field for his next routine with Sharna Burgess.

Team Fire Ice And Spice

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten were more than happy to share some information about their routine with fans, letting them know that not only was their dance Disney themed, but that they were doing the Foxtrot. In another post, Mirai shared a look at their rehearsal, and seemed to hint that they were dancing to the song "It's A Small World."

Team Axellent

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

They may have to overcome some big hurdles when it comes to getting fan votes, but Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber seem to at least be having fun together in their rehearsals.

Team Move it Or Luge It

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Though he hasn't shared any sneak peeks at the waltz he's dancing with Witney Carson, Chris Mazdzer does seem pumped about their team dance. He shared a look at Team 1950s Tennis as they gathered together for their group rehearsal.

Team Pitch Perfect

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

What looks like a Cha-Cha-Cha seems to be in the works for Jennie Finch Daigle and Kep Motsepe, and according to the softball champ, her pro partner is making sure she puts in the time to perfect her routine.

Team MirrorBallers (Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko) and Team Tall and Small (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold) did not share recent updates to their social media accounts, so fans will have to wait until show time to see what they've cooked up.

"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

