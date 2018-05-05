A shocking double elimination saw Emma Slater and Johnny Damon and Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev pack their dancing shoes after only one turn on the floor on "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes." However, despite another double elimination threat and some new pressures, the remaining teams may get to have a little fun as they take to the stage once again in week 2.

Because the ABC reality series is featuring a shortened season, the pressure is on for teams to perform unlike any other prior season, and that will include forcing them to learn not one, but two, new dances for the second week of competition. And while the individual routines and song choices have remained mostly under wraps, there are still some big things to look forward to in the episode.

Here's what we know so far about some of the individual routines:

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson (#TeamMoveItorLugeIt): According to a post on his Instagram page, Chris and Witney will be dancing the Waltz during their individual round of competition.

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten (#TeamFireIceandSpice): In individual posts on their Instagram pages, fans learned from the figure skater that they are performing a Foxtrot. Alan didn't want to give away too many spoilers, so the song they chose is still unknown, though their routine does have a Disney theme.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

No other information is available in regards to the individual routines.

Following the first round of competition, the eight teams will be pairing off into groups of four for the Team Dance round. Though this usually occurs later in the competition, the need for it to be moved up came because of the shortened season.

Appropriately, to go along with the cast made up entirely of athletes, the Team Dances will be sports themed. However, there will also be a vintage twist.

Team 1970s Football will consist of Mirai and Alan, Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe (#TeamPitchPerfect), Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson (#TeamJustFriends) and Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko (#TeamMirrorBallers). They will perform opposite Team 1950s Tennis, which will be made up of Chris and Witney, Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess (#TeamBackThatPassUp), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold (#TeamTallandSmall), and Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber (#TeamAxellent).

According to Gold Derby, the songs for the dances will be "Instant Replay" by Dan Hartman for Team 1970s Football and "Baby One More Time" by The Baseballs for Team 1950s Tennis.

"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.