Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are three of most popular royals of today. Markle is not officially a member of the royal family yet, but she will soon tie the knot with Prince Harry.

Middleton and Markle are believed to have more similarities with each other since they are considered as modern royal. But the two 36-year-olds are living very different lives from the queen.

For instance, when Queen Elizabeth II was 36 years old, she had already been queen for 15 years. Middleton and Markle is both 36-years-old, but they are not queens. Also at 36, the queen has already been married to Prince Phillip for 15 years.

At the age of 36, Middleton has only been married to Prince William for 7 years. She was 29 at that time. Markle has yet to tie the knot with Prince Harry on May 19.

And when the queen was 36, she was about to give birth to her fourth child, Prince Edward. Middleton is currently pregnant with her third child, and she is expected to give birth sometime in the spring.

In terms of fashion and style, Queen Elizabeth II’s taste is believed to be more expensive. Middleton and Markle have both worn clothes from more affordable brands such as Zara and Topshop.

The differences in the lives of Middleton, Markle and Queen Elizabeth II suggest that it would also be possible for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to live entirely different lives as adults in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Middleton and Markle are also very different in terms of how they are as royals.

Royal expert Kelly Lynch said, “Meghan’s training as an actress allows for the kind of self-confidence that took Kate years to build up. Mind you, Kate never willingly sought out the spotlight; she just happened to fall in love with a public figure. Meghan, on the other hand, grew up in Hollywood and works in an industry where your job is to stand out.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson