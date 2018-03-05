Donald Glover confirmed that his rap persona Childish Gambino will soon retire, but he isn’t saying goodbye without taking the stage for one more tour.

Childish Gambino will head out on the road this September. Lasting only a month, the tour of the U.S. and Canada is relatively short, but the “Solo: A Star Wars Story” actor will play just over a dozen cities. The concerts will kick off in Atlanta and wrap up in Vancouver.

The “Redbone” rapper will be joined by special guests Rae Sremmurd on the 13-date tour.

Tickets for Childish Gambino’s 2018 tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 9. There will be a couple different presales though. A Childish Gambino presale begins Tuesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Later that day at 12 p.m. local time, American Express cardholders can get access to a presale.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

See the full list of Childish Gambino 2018 tour dates in the U.S. and Canada below:

Sept. 6 – Atlanta, Georgia at Infinite Energy Arena

Sept. 8 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, Ontario at Air Canada Centre

Sept. 12 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

Sept. 14 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 19 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

Sept. 22 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

Sept. 23 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 – Los Angeles, California at The Forum

Sept. 27 – Oakland, California at Oracle Arena

Sept. 29 – Seattle, Washington at Key Arena

Sept. 30 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

See Childish Gambino’s website for more details about the tour.

The tour is expected to support the album that is set to come out some time this year. A release date still has yet to be announced. Despite the album being his first on RCA Records, it is intended to be his last as Childish Gambino.

“I stand by that,” Glover told the press at the Grammys of his intention to retire the alter ego. “I’m really appreciative of this. I’m making another project right now…but I like endings, I think they’re important to progress. I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them, we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think ending are good because they force things to get better.”