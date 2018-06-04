After the emotional Season 5 finale of Hallmark Channel’s period drama, “When Calls the Heart,” Hearties could use a bit of in-person bonding with others in the enthusiastic community. That’s where the 2018 Hearties Family Reunion comes in. The annual convention brings together fans and the show’s stars and crew to talk all things “WCTH.”

This year’s event takes place October 19-21 in the Greater Vancouver area of British Columbia, Canada. At the fourth go of this convention, fans can expect to see a lot of what they’ve come to expect and love from previous ones — launch party, Hope Valley tour and meet and greets — as well as some changes. One of those tweaks comes in the form of how tickets will be sold.

In the past, it was simply first come, first serve, which resulted in tickets being sold out extremely quickly and some Hearties upset if they weren’t available at the specific time tickets went on sale. This time, Hearties who’d like to attend the event will submit their information in the Opportunity Drawing form on the convention’s site.

The form opened up today at 10 a.m. EST and closes on June 10 at 8 p.m. EST. Once it closes, names will be randomly drawn and emails will be sent to those chosen with details on how to buy tickets. There will be room for 300 fans at the event, which is often referred to as HFR4.

The show’s executive producer Brian Bird, who also heads up the organization Hearties International that runs the event, shared the ticket news with fans on social media on Saturday.

Photo: Crown Media / Ricardo Hubbs

“This year’s edition features a brand new way to to get your tickets (and no having to be the first one to hit the enter-key on your computer!),” he wrote in a “WCTH” fan group, with a screenshot of it shared on the convention’s Twitter.

Bird continued: “No need to rush or to be on your computer at a specific time… you will have ONE WHOLE WEEK to enter the drawing (only one entry per person please), and you can sign up any time during this coming week!”

Along with the news of the updated ticketing process, the HFR4 website received a complete overhaul with all of this year’s information and an updated FAQ page. One important detail that will likely bum Hearties out a bit, unfortunately, is that the organizers “do not expect Daniel Lissing to attend” after leaving the show at the end of Season 5 and his character, Mountie Jack Thornton, being killed off. Still, they anticipate many other “When Calls the Heart” actors to participate, as they have the last three years.

With that in mind, be sure to get your submission in before it closes in a week because the 2018 Hearties Family Reunion is only a few months away and the perfect appetizer for next year’s “When Calls the Heart” Season 6.