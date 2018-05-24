Meghan Markle's first nuptials with Trevor Engelson was very simple compared to her royal wedding with Prince Harry.

On Saturday, the former "Suits" actress walked down the aisle and exchanged "I do's" with Prince Harry. It was attended by high-profile celebrities, royals and leaders worldwide. The wedding ceremony was televised in several networks and was watched by 29 million Americans and 24 million British, Forbes reported.

On the other hand, when Markle tied the knot with the producer in 2011, they held the ceremony in Jamaica. They only had 102 guests which were too few compared to the 600 guests who showed up at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle over the weekend.

In addition, Markle and Engelson's wedding ceremony was too short compared to the hour-long service during the royal wedding.

"The ceremony was over very quickly, in about 15 minutes," said one source who attended Markle's first wedding. "Then everyone hit the dance floor. It seemed they all just wanted to party."

Prince Harry and Markle's wedding ceremony began at 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST) and it ended after an hour. By 8 a.m. EST, the newlyweds depart for their carriage ride procession.

As for Markle's wedding dresses, she donned a bohemian-style, strapless, floor-length gown with silver sequins aligned as a belt when she married Engelson. For her second nuptials, Markle donned a Givenchy bridal gown that is estimated to cost $340,000.

Markle's royal wedding gown was likened to Disney's fairy tale "Cinderella." Meanwhile, others think that it was too similar to what Jennifer Lopez wore in her 2011 film, "The Wedding Planner."

According to David Jones, Markle and Engelson were so in love. But the Duchess of Sussex reportedly changed after landing her biggest break on USA Network's "Suits."

"My own inquiries into the cause of the marital breakdown lead me to conclude that there is rather more to it than that," Jones wrote. "After finally attaining the fame she had craved via Suits it seems she began to change."

Meanwhile, Markle's marriage with Prince Harry is likely to succeed. According to a body language expert, the actress is more compatible with the royal prince compared to her ex-husband.

"'In summary, While some photos of Meghan and Trevor demonstrate physical closeness, the same photos also show tension and stiffness, particularly in her body, suggesting that the couple weren't emotionally in tune. Trevor seemed to have been more in love with Meghan than she with him," Elizabeth Kuhnke told Femail.

"In contrast, Meghan appears happier and freer with Harry than she was with Trevor. They present a unified front, posing as one, reflecting and matching each other's facial expressions, movements and gestures. This behavior indicates they are on the same page and that their relationship is harmonious," she added.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson