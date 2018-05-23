Meghan Markle's half-sister continues to make noise on Twitter.

On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to post a scathing message about the Duchess of Sussex's mom, Doria Ragland. Samantha also accused Ragland of cashing in on Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding and said she was "guilty" of isolating their father.

"I never said that 'Doria hogged the limelight' at the wedding. She looked more like the hockey player in the penalty box," Samantha wrote.

Samantha went on to say that it was "ridiculous" and "seemed" wrong that Ragland was sitting by herself. "She was probably sitting there crying because she knew that she sold out in cashed in bigger than anyone, and that she isolated our dad. Guilty," she added.

However, some netizens did not like Samantha's post about Ragland, with a number speaking up in defense of Markle's mom.

"People are not going to allow you to attack Ms. Doria Ragland. She showed such grace and dignity at that wedding. Such a strong woman and supportive of her daughter. We love her! And absolutely beautiful. We fell in love with her and will not allow you or anyone to diminish her," Kimberley Mims commented.

Meanwhile, another user agreed with Mim and denied that Ragland was seated alone at the royal wedding. "Doria was and is the epitome of class," Invictus Coverage wrote. "And she didn't sit alone. She was surrounded by Meghan's closest friends, who she calls her family. Benita Litt arrived a little later with the flower girls, but was seated right next to Doria at the service."

Meanwhile, others didn't just defend Ragland, but striked back at Samantha. They asked her to stop attacking Markle and her mother.

"[You] need to let it go we understand you're bitter that your sister married into royalty and she didn't bring your classless [expletive] family along for the ride no need to throw shade at her mom (sic)," Denise W wrote.

"Samantha why don't you stop, you grown and you played out. Your sister is married and her new title is Duchess please remember to refer, no more Meghan," Christinia posted.

Samantha had previously expressed her interest in witnessing Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. However, after making a number of ill-statements against the Duchess of Sussex following her controversial book "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister," Markle opted not to invite her to the event, which made her furious.

In her recent interview with Australian radio station 2DayFM, Samantha admitted that she regrets the title of her book and insisted that she's not cashing in on Markle's royal romance.

"I do regret the title of my book," she said (via Daily Mail). "It's not off her, it's off my personal photos that I was in, so if they're my memories, my life experiences, my photos, I certainly have more right to make money off them than any journalists. It's not cashing in, to share fond feelings and memories."

Photo: Getty Images/Oli Scarff