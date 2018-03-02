There's been quite a bit of speculation about just who would and would not score invitations to the Royal Wedding this May, but for some members of the general populace, it may be time to dust off their dress clothes, because they may be the ones finding themselves at Windsor on May 19.

In a statement by Kensington Palace, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to actually invite members of the public to their nuptials—2,640 of them to be exact.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle would like their wedding to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day," the statement read. "They have today given further details how public guests will be involved in the celebrations on May 19."

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle on their wedding day to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests and the carriage procession as it departs from the castle," the statement continued.

Photo: Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images

While it is noteworthy that these guests will not be attending the actual ceremony inside St. George's Chapel, the move to still personally invite various members of the public to the more public events of the wedding is still a rare occurrence, as the public is often not involved in royal affairs to such an extent.

There are some caveats for those who hope to be invited however, in terms of who those exact people will be. Among the guidelines Prince Harry and Markle have set in terms of those people are:

1,200 people from all corners of the UK who are selected by Lord Lieutenants, and they must include young people who have shown strong leadership and those who have served their communities.

200 people who are from charities and organizations that the couple holds close, including those where Prince Harry serves as a Patron.

100 pupils from two local schools

610 Windsor Castle community members

530 Members of The Royal Household and The Crown Estate

Of course, this does mean that not just anyone will be allowed to attend the nuptials, and many will still be relegated to viewing spots that are at a much further distance or watching from their televisions.

As for who has received an official invite into the church for the ceremony? That guest list is still being kept secret, and likely won't be officially revealed for some time. However, some who are expected to receive invites include Hollywood celebrities Markle is friends with and her former "Suits" co-stars. There have also been reports that Prince Harry may invite his ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, as well as former U.S. President, Barack Obama.