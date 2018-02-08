It’s been recently discovered that the Google Home smart speaker is now able to show visual information on TVs that have a connected Chromecast. This is the very first of the contextual visual responses that Google previously promised last year for its Home smart speaker.

When users want to hear information about the weather, all they have to do is say “OK Google what’s the weather?” and listen to Google Assistant’s response. With Google’s new contextual visual responses activated, users can now tell Google Home to show them weather information by asking “OK Google show me the weather on my TV” or simply “show me the weather,” according to Android Police.

Google Assistant will show the weather information on the user’s TV as long as a Chromecast device is connected to the TV. Users must also make sure that their TV and Chromecast are both turned on in order for this new feature to work. If a user has more than one active Chromecast in their home, they should be more specific on where they want to see the weather information.

In Google’s updated support page, the company confirmed that this new feature won’t work if users have the first-generation Chromecast or Android TVs. 9To5Google also confirmed that this feature won’t work on TVs with built-in Chromecast or the Nvidia Shield TV.

Google also confirmed that Home users will be able to ask for the weather for specific days or locations. For example, users can say “OK Google show me the weather in London this weekend.” Users can also request Google Assistant to show weather information in Celsius instead of Fahrenheit.

Google appears to be slowly rolling out this new Home feature to all of its users. Users in the United States should have the feature right now. Redditors are saying that this feature isn’t available yet in all countries, so a lot of other Google Home owners will just have to wait for the new feature to be available in their region. Lastly, this new contextual visual response won’t work for Google Assistant on Android phones since it appears to be an exclusive feature for the Google Home smart speakers.

During I/O 2017, Google said that it plans to bring more contextual visual responses to its Home speakers. This includes showing calendar information and trending YouTube videos on Chromecast-connected TVs. Another feature that’s highly anticipated is the ability to ask Google Assistant to bring up Maps on the user’s smartphone when they are about to leave their home.

Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach