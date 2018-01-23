Apple is set to release the HomePod soon, which will have to compete with other rival speaker devices already on the market.

With the release of the HomePod, customers will have to choose between the $349 device or other much cheaper options, like the Echo device family and Google Home.

Here’s how the devices compare.

HomePod Vs. Google Home Vs. Amazon Echo: Features

Amazon Echo

The second-generation Echo is powered by Alexa and is compatible with the Alexa app on iOS and Android devices. The device supports messaging and voice calling. The Echo also has far-field recognition, which means it can detect questions in noisy environments. The speaker uses tens of thousands of Alexa skills, with more skills added over time. The Echo also works well for Prime customers. Users can stream music through Prime Music, listen to audiobooks and shop on Amazon. The device can also control smart home products compatible with Alexa.

Google Home

The Google Home is powered by the Google Assistant. The device can answer questions, play songs, control smart home appliances and help with the users’ schedules and set up reminders. The Google Home also supports voice calls and allows users to shop with the speaker. The device comes with Voice Match, which personalizes Google Assistant information based on which person in the household asks the question.

Apple HomePod

The HomePod is powered by Siri. The virtual assistant can help users send messages, set timers, play music or podcasts, get news briefs and check sports, traffic and weather updates. The device also lets users control HomeKit smart home accessories. The speaker includes Apple’s A8 chip, which is found in the iPhone 6. Apple’s smart speaker also knows where in the room it has been placed and will be able to sense when another HomePod has been added.

Photo: Apple

HomePod Vs. Google Home Vs. Amazon Echo: Sound

Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo comes with sound powered by Dolby for “crisp vials and dynamic bass response.” The device can fill the environment it’s placed in with 360-degree omnidirectional audio. The Echo includes seven microphones, beamforming technology and noise cancellation. The speakers has a 2.5-inch woofer and 0.6-inch tweeter.

Google Home

The Google Home has a high excursion speaker with a 2-inch driver and dual 2-inch passive radiators.

Apple HomePod

The HomePod features a “seamless mesh fabric designed for both aesthetic and acoustic performance,” the device’s webpage says. The HomePod includes a high‑excursion woofer, seven horn-loaded tweeters (each with its own custom amplifier) and a six-microphone array.

Photo: Reuters

HomePod Vs. Google Home Vs. Amazon Echo: Multi-room Options

Amazon Echo

Amazon announced last summer Alexa’s ability to control and play audio across multiple rooms through Echo devices.

Google Home

The Google Home can be combined with Chromecast Audio or speakers with Chromecast to play music or other audio across multiple rooms.

Apple HomePod

The device will have multi-room speaker support via AirPlay 2. However, the HomePod’s multi-room audio feature won’t be available until “later this year” through an update, Apple said on Tuesday.

HomePod Vs. Google Home Vs. Amazon Echo: Price

Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo is currently priced at $99 on Amazon.com. Customers can also purchase the device through five $20 payments. The Echo comes in six colors: Charcoal, Heather Gray, Oak, Sandstone, Silver and Walnut.

Google Home

The Google Home is currently priced at $129 and comes in White and Slate colors. The Google store offers free shipping for the device.

Apple HomePod

The HomePod will come in White and Space Gray colors, and has a $349 price tag. The device will be available for pre-order on Jan. 26 and will hit stores on Feb 9.

Photo: Amazon

HomePod Vs. Google Home Vs. Amazon Echo: Size, Weight

Amazon Echo

The Echo is 5.9-inches tall and weighs 29 ounces.

Google Home

The Google Home is 6.2-inches tall and weighs 1.05 lbs.

Apple HomePod

The 6.8-inch tall HomePod weighs 5.5 pounds.