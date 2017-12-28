The viral sensation live trivia game HQ Trivia is currently only available on iOS. However, things are about to change soon as beta testing for its Android version has already commenced. This strongly suggests that HQ Trivia’s Android debut is already around the corner.

On Wednesday, the HQ Trivia Android app went live in the Canadian Google Play Store. Though not the official version yet, the beta of the famous mobile game gave several users access to it. The developers of the game also announced via Twitter that patches will be rolled out to the limited beta. In addition, the pre-release version is going to come to many more testers throughout the week.

The developers also noted that the main goal right now is to make the game available to “ALL” at the start of the new year, specifically on Jan. 1, 2018. By “ALL,” the devs were apparently not only referring to Android users in Canada, but everyone who owns devices running the Android OS.

HQ Trivia is a mobile game offered by Intermedia Labs. It arrived earlier this year for iOS devices, and it quickly caught the attention of many users due to the real money involved in winning the game. HQ Trivia features a twice daily broadcast of a live trivia show that’s hosted by a real human being. Playing and answering questions correctly will grant users cash prizes, according to TechCrunch.

On weekdays, the app streams two sessions of 12 multiple choice shows: one at 3 p.m. EST and another at 9 p.m. EST. If users can answer all 12 questions correctly, they can get the $2,000 cash pot. The prize could also go much higher when nobody wins a round. It’s worth noting though that the prize is split depending on the number of winners per session, as per Mobile Syrup.

The live trivia shows are usually hosted by New York-based comedian Scott Rogowsky. However, players shouldn’t be surprised when other people show up to host the show. For instance, British on-air personality Sharon Carpenter serves as the quiz master every now and then.

HQ Trivia was created by Vine co-founders Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll. “We love working in video. That’s our thing. We just wanted to make something that people play … with their friends and family,” Yusupov said in October. “We all grew up watching ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ That’s our basis for this kind of stuff.”

For those interested, they can now pre-register in the Google Play Store. Pre-registering would mean they will be alerted when the app finally goes live.

