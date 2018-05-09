Uma Thurman is set to reprise her role as Lenny Cohen in this week’s episode of “Imposters.”

Thurman’s appearance in Season 2, episode 6 of the Bravo series was first revealed by Entertainment Weekly, which released a sneak peek from the episode. In the clip, Lenny sits down with Jules (Marianne Rendón) for an intimidating conversation.

In an interview with Decider last week, Rendón opened up about what it was like to act opposite Thurman.

“[Series creators Paul Adelstein and Adam Adelstein] had alluded at the end of last season that they wanted me to have something with Uma, and they thought this season was originally going to start with she and I,” Rendón said. “They ended up not going in that direction, but I was so excited because I was really jealous of Inbar [Lavi] last year and Dean [Imperial] for that matter, who was in the last scene [in Season 1] with Lenny Cohen, and is one of our writers.”

“It was the same idea, that Jules ends up getting really close with Lenny Cohen because she doesn’t know who she is initially, so she has this bizarre mentor/friendship dynamic,” Rendón said of Jules relationship with Lenny. “It’s not explicitly romantic but there’s something intimate about their exchange in that Jules talks to her in a way that she hasn’t spoken to anyone of The Bumblers or Maddie (Lavi), for that matter. It’s unlike anything I’ve done on this show.”

Brooks is good friends with Thurman, and their friendship basically led to the actress’ casting on the show.

“I’ve been friends with Uma for a very long time, and we’ve, on a number of occasions, tried to do something together, and something would always happen that would mess it up,” Brooks told Entertainment Weekly last year. “It’s been going on for years. She asked if she could see the[‘Imposters’] pilot when we finished it last spring, almost a year ago—she said, ‘Come over, we’ll make a dinner, we’ll all watch it.’ So we had this thing, and she said, ‘Oh my God, it’s so fantastic. I would love to do a character arc in Season 2.’ And I was like, ‘You can do a character arc in Season 1. We have this character who would be perfect for you.’ We knew that we wanted this henchman named Lenny Cohen, and we had outlined it, but we hadn’t started writing it, and so I called Paul, and we wrote it for her and she loved it and she said yes. And we had an amazing time doing it with her.”

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, according to the synopsis for the hour, Maddie tracks down the man she thinks could set her free, while The Doctor (Ray Proscia) makes a surprising decision regarding the Bumblers’ fate.

“Imposters” Season 2, episode 6, titled “That’s Enough. Off You Go.,” airs Thursday, May 10 at 10 p.m. EDT on Bravo.