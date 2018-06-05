At the WWDC 2018 keynote event on Monday, Apple introduced iOS 12 and its features. Interestingly, new changes that are coming with the update appear to hint at redesigned iPad Pros with Face ID technology.

MacRumors reported Tuesday that newly discovered features and changes in iOS 12 appear to suggest that the next-generation iPad Pro tablets could come with an iPhone X-style notch and Face ID technology.

One of the features found in iOS 12 is the swiping down gesture from the top right of the display to bring up Control Center. The gesture was first introduced with the iPhone X, which comes with a notch.

If the new gesture feature wasn’t enough, there are also menu bar changes coming with iOS 12 that are designed to accommodate a notch. The time, day and date details are now placed on the upper left hand side of the display, while the Wi-Fi/LTE connection, Bluetooth status and Battery Life are situated on the opposite side.

The upcoming iOS 12 software update also seems to be suggesting that the next-generation iPad Pros won’t come with a physical Home button. The update has another gesture feature that’s also found on the iPhone X. When users swipe up from the dock, the Home screen shows up. Such a feature is necessary when the device does not have a Home button.

It’s possible that Apple could just be introducing these new features and changes to the iPad tablets to ensure the consistency of iOS devices. But MacRumors says it’s more likely that Apple is paving the way for the new look of the upcoming iPad Pros, slated to arrive later this year.

It should be noted that there have been previous reports claiming that Apple’s 2018 iPads could have the same design as the iPhone X. Bloomberg reported last November that the next-generation iPad Pros would come with the TrueDepth camera system that supports Face ID and do away with the Home Button.

Renowned Apple leaker and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also made a prediction a month after the iPhone X was unveiled that the 10th anniversary iPhone’s TrueDepth Camera and Face ID features were coming to the 2018 iPads.

Photo: Getty Images/Stephen Lam