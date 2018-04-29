Though numerous details about the iPhone SE 2 have surfaced online, Apple still hasn’t given official word or a confirmation about the device’s release. Nevertheless, the leaks about the device are already building up the hype over the iPhone SE’s successor. They have also provided enough data to tell how different is the upcoming phone from its predecessor.

Since the iPhone SE’s success was tied to it its smaller form factor compared to the regular iPhones, Apple is expected to keep the screen size of the iPhone SE 2 to just 4 inches. There are rumors claiming the SE 2 will ave a 4-inch retina display with a screen resolution of 1136x640 and pixel density of 326 ppi. If true then there’s not going to be a difference between the iPhone SE 2 display and the original SE’s screen.

In terms of battery life, the second-generation iPhone SE is expected to have longer battery life because it could come with a bigger battery capacity. The original iPhone SE launched with a 1624mAh battery. The iPhone SE 2 is now rumored to house a 1700mAh battery. Aside from the difference in battery sizes, the iPhone SE 2 and the 2016 model will have different battery longevity because of their processors. The upcoming handset will be powered by an A10 chipset as opposed to the first SE’s A9 processor. Being that the A10 is relatively newer, it would be more power-efficient than the A9.

Other rumored specs of the iPhone SE 2 include 2GB of RAM and 32GB/128GB storage options. The first iPhone SE came with 2GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage options. Since the iPhone SE 2 is very likely to debut at WWDC 2018 this June, the device could ship wit iOS 11. On the other hand, the original model came with iOS 9.

Meanwhile, alleged photos of the iPhone SE 2 surfaced online earlier this week. The images showed that the upcoming smartphone will likely have an identical front as its predecessor. This means the iPhone SE 2 could look just like the first-generation model because of their identical displays, bezels, Touch ID sensor and front camera layout.

However, the leaked pictures also suggest that there will be some tweaks on the back of the iPhone SE 2. One of which is the presence of a full glass back. The iPhone SE launched with an aluminum back design with small glass panels at the top and bottom. The inclusion of a full glass back could be a sign that the new iPhone will have support for Qi wireless charging.

One of the leaked photos surprisingly showed the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Somehow this contradicts what Apple has been doing to its smartphones. The Cupertino giant started ditching the headphone jack in 2016 with the release of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. It doesn’t make sense for Apple to keep the headphone jack on the iPhone SE 2, knowing that it has already committed to eliminating the jack from its smartphones.

Leaker Ben Geskin claimed last weekend that Apple has already started mass producing the iPhone SE 2..Therefore, it is possible that Apple could be preparing to launch the new 4-inch handset at WWDC.

Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam