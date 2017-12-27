Those who got an iPhone X recently have to learn how to shut down and force restart their device.

Apple released the iPhone X more than a month ago. The 10th anniversary iPhone comes with an edge-to-edge OLED screen with no Touch ID. With the new device, users now have to figure out other ways to do simple things on their iPhone X, like restarting their smartphone.

On previous iPhones, device owners only needed to press and hold the side button to restart their smartphone. Now, pressing and holding down the side button on the iPhone X activates Siri instead. The process of restarting an iPhone X is a bit different than previous models.

Here’s how are two ways to restart an iPhone X.

Turning Off the iPhone X Through Settings

Users can turn off their iPhone X by opening up the Settings app. Find and select General. Scroll down and tap on Shut Down. The option will bring up the “Slide To Power Off” message on the screen. Slide to turn the iPhone X off. Users can turn their smartphone back on by pressing down on the side button.

How To Force Restart An iPhone X

In case an iPhone X isn’t responding and won’t allow a user to go to the Settings app, there’s another way to restart the device. The following steps should be followed as listed:

Users can press the Volume Up button on the side and then release Press the Volume Down button and release Press and hold the lock button on the right side of the device for a few seconds. The smartphone will shut down and the Apple logo will appear on the screen. Press and hold the lock button to turn on the iPhone X.

How To Go On DFU Mode On An iPhone X

Going on DFU mode is one step that allows users to restore their device, which involves shutting down the iPhone X. The process is different for some iPhone models. Here’s how to enter DFU mode.