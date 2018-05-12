The CW has picked up “iZombie” for Season 5.

The Rob Thomas-created series was noticeably absent from the network’s mass renewal announcement last month. Though it was on the bubble for a short period of time, Deadline noted that the zom-com-rom-dram has done okay ratings-wise and has an established fan base. According to Variety, Season 4 of the Rose McIver-led series is currently averaging a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo and 770,000 live viewers.

Shortly after it was announced that the series is returning for another season, McIver took to Twitter to thank fans for making the renewal possible. “Thank you all SO MUCH FOR YOUR SUPPORT!!!” wrote McIver, who plays assistant medical examiner Liv Moore on the show. “Best fans ever! Look what you did!!! We love you guys and I promise this is worth the effort.”

McIver then confirmed that her co-stars Rahul Kohli and Malcolm Goodwin are finally getting their “iZombie” tattoos as promised.

Kohli tweeted earlier this week that he and Goodwin would get matching tattoos if the show was renewed for Season 5. Though Goodwin is on board with the idea, it’s yet to be seen whether it would actually happen, as Kohli seemingly expressed hesitation about whether or not he would fulfill his promise.

While Goodwin has yet to address the promise he and Kohli made, the actor, who plays Clive on the series, has already sent his love to the “iZombie” fandom via Instagram following the show’s renewal.

Meanwhile, Aly Michalka, who portrays Peyton on the show, considers the show’s renewal a miracle. “Basically every decent show has been canceled off of networks this pilot season but somehow by a lil miracle we weren’t one of them,” the actress tweeted. “There’s still a few more episodes left of this season so let’s go out with a bang! Here’s to Season 5...we love you guys, thanks for watching”

Though details about what would happen in Season 5 are being kept under wraps, executive producer Rob Thomas previously suggested that the show’s next season would be its last.

“‘The 100’ Renewed, ‘iZombie’ Fans Cross Fingers. True dat,” Thomas tweeted earlier this week when “The 100” got picked up for Season 6. “We need 1 more season to get to the end of our story!”

Are you happy that The CW renewed “iZombie” for another season? Let us know in the comments section below!

“iZombie” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.

Photo: The CW