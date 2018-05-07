Liv and Clive’s fellow detective is killed in this week’s episode of “iZombie.”

According to the synopsis for Season 4, episode 10 of the CW series, Liv (Rose McIver) eats the brain of a vice detective who doesn’t play by the rules. While the synopsis doesn’t reveal the identity of the murdered police officer, the trailer for the episode shows that the victim is none other than Detective Lou Benedetto (Enrico Colantoni).

In the 20-second clip, Benedetto visits a church to confess his sins. But shortly after he enters the confessional, multiple shots are fired at him. When Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) tells Liv that Benedetto died hard, Liv willingly consumes his brain, hoping to get visions that could help them catch his killer. But because Benedetto was a rogue cop, Liv’s newfound recklessness gets her into trouble.

“I’m a bad cop,” Liv declares in the trailer right after eating Benedetto’s brain. The assistant medical examiner is also seen hitting a man in the face with big raw fish at the end of the clip.

Elsewhere in the episode, Major (Robert Buckley) comes really close to discovering Liv’s secret. In last week’s Season 4, episode 9, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) found out that Liv has taken over Mama Leone’s (Dawnn Lewis) organization. Since Ravi and Major have been sharing a place together, it won’t be a surprise if Major will uncover Liv’s secret via Ravi.

Colantoni made her debut appearance on the show last season. Though his journey as Benedetto is set to end in the next episode, Colantoni may still return to the rom-com-zom-dram in the future as a director. Colantoni has already directed two episodes of the show. He directed Season 3, episode 6 as well as this week’s episode, titled “Yippee Ki Brain, Motherscratcher.”

Prior to working with executive producer Rob Thomas on “iZombie,” Colantoni starred as Keith Mars on “Veronica Mars,” a series that was also created by Thomas.

“Every time Rob Thomas and [fellow executive producer] Diane [Ruggiero-Wright] bring back characters they’ve worked with before we know it’s because they really love the experience of working with those actors and, so it’s always a gift when they arrive on set,” McIver told Nerdist last year.

“iZombie” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.