“iZombie” stars Robert Buckley and Rahul Kohli revealed that fans will see less of Major and Ravi’s bromance in Season 4 of the CW series.

During a press visit to the set of the zom-com-rom-dram last fall, Kohli said (via Comic Book Resources) that there’s rarely been a scene where his character Ravi and Buckley’s Major just hang out at their place. “We just don’t have time for that right now,” Kohli explained. “The world has become so much bigger and dangerous… There are more pressing issues, so… we haven’t really had too many bro out moments this season.”

Buckley added that his character deeper commitment to Fillmore-Graves in the new season kind of prevents Major and Ravi to have more time together. “Just by the sheer geography of the fact that when Major’s at Fillmore-Graves all day, he’s not around the house or the lab,” Buckley said (via Collider). “It’s funny, because there’ll be an episode where it’s a big Fillmore-Graves episode, which is awesome, but there’s also part of me that’s like, ‘Aw, I kind of miss my cast. I wonder what they’re up to.’”

“But there’s still definitely the bromance there, because there’s still a lot of interaction between Major and Ravi,” the actor continued. “And who knows? Maybe you’ll get a little Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) and Major Lilywhite bromance, and you can come up with a fun power couple name for that one.”

As to why his character gets even more entrenched in Team Fillmore-Graves, Buckley revealed that Chase appoints Major to take charge of his own unit and start mentoring young zombies. “Chase Graves asks Major, ‘Hey, we have some at-risk youth within the city. Would you be willing to talk to them?’” Buckley shared (via TVLine). “It’s very smart, because that’s what Major used to do [a social worker], and Major is very enthusiastic, thinking, ‘Holy crap, this was my calling, and now I can combine my old love with my new love.’”

As Major becomes an asset to Fillmore-Graves, Buckley said that his character “gets closer with Chase Graves, so you start to see an unlikely relationship start there.”

“iZombie” Season 4 premieres on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.