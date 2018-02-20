Even though Season 4 of “iZombie” reflects some of today’s real-life political issues, series star Rose McIver still thinks that the upcoming season of the CW zom-com-rom-dram is funnier than its previous season.

“Weirdly I think it’s funnier than season prior, I really do,” McIver said (via Screen Rant) during a press visit to the show’s set late last month. “I think that they (writers) have just kind of heightened the contrast a bit. It’s strong drama and strong comedy.”

The New Zealand actress believes that given the grave things happening in Season 4, the show has to have a sense of humor. “Because how else do you get through?” the New Zealand actress said. “So we feel like this season you can look forward to Major (Robert Buckley) on wresting brain and Liv (McIver) on romantic comedy brain at the same time. There’s plenty of humor that finds its way through and I think that it’s some of the funniest writing that I’ve experienced in the show.”

Photo: The CW

McIver went on to reveal that one of her favorite brains that Liv will consume in the new season is the romantic comedy brain. “The devices [it] provides are really, really, funny,” McIver said of the rom-com brain, which will be featured in a two-parter episode. “We see things in slow motion, and we have the fans in the face, and we have Liv reacting to things in a way that’s certainly doesn’t fly with the people around her, as often is the case. It will certainly remind people of the comedy that we’re capable of on this show.”

As revealed by TVLine last December, Liv will also eat the brains of a snobby sixty-something dowager named Sandra Brinks. In Season 4, episode 2, Liv and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) will investigate Sandra’s murder. But the two will likely have a hard time finding her killer as Sandra was hated by her personal staff, as well as everyone who works at the golf course she was frequenting.

In the first-look photo of Liv in the episode shown below, McIver perfectly captures the mannerisms and fashion of a typical snobby dowager.

“iZombie” Season 4 premieres on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.