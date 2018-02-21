Liv is going to help Clive deal with his new human-zombie relationship with Dale in Season 4 of “iZombie.”

In a recent interview with TV Line, series star Rose McIver said that her character Liv will notice that Clive’s (Malcolm Goodwin) complicated relationship with Dale (Jessica Harmon) is “compromising” for him, so the assistant medical examiner will have some words of advice for the detective on how he can keep his romance with the undead FBI agent burning.

“It’s really hard for Liv to watch Clive go through [this unconventional romantic setup],” McIver said. But even though Liv’s intention is clean, the New Zealand actress revealed that Liv “weighs in more than she should.”

As fans know, Liv is no stranger to human-zombie relationships, as she and Major (Robert Buckley) once shared that kind of bond in previous seasons of the show. While the said type of romance is not new to the series, executive producer Rob Thomas told TVLine last June that Clive and Dale’s human/zombie relationship will be different from that of Liv and Major.

“I can’t promise that the result will be any different,” Thomas said. “[But] the thing that we wanted to do is not tell the exact same story. I’m not saying that Dale and Clive will have a happier ending to their human/zombie relationship than Major and Liv, but I will tell you that it will go a different direction.”

In a separate interview with TV Guide last June, Thomas said Clive and Dale are together as the season begins. “They’ve been making things work for the past three months even though they can’t have sex,” the exec producer revealed. “They’re going to have to go through the same things Liv and Major had to go through. The thing I’ll promise is that they’ll make different choices than Liv and Major made, and we’ll see how those choices turn out. I think we’ll watch the relationship evolve across the season. We’re going to slow play it, feel it out, see how it feels.”

During a roundtable interview at San Diego Comic-Con last July, Goodwin said (via Hidden Remote) that Clive will try to keep his relationship with Dale by “figuring out and exploring different ways of affection and intimacy.”

“iZombie” Season 4 premieres on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.