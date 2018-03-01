A despicable dowager is believed to be murderedd by one of her servants in the next episode of “iZombie.”

According to the synopsis for Season 4, episode 2 of the CW series, Liv (Rose McIver) eats the brains of the dowager named Sara Brooks to help Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) identify her killer. But because Sandra was hated by her personal staff as well as everyone who works at the golf course she frequents, it seems that Liv and Clive are going to have a hard time solving the case.

In the trailer for the episode, Liv and Clive interrogate the people who worked for Sandra. But the two don’t really get anything from them as they’re all trying to hide the truth.

“They all lied,” Clive tells Liv as they walk out of Sandra’s mansion.

“That is what I thought too. They’re filthy damned liars,” adds Liv, who now inherits some of the dowager’s traits.

Elsewhere in the episode, Clive and Bozzio (Jessica Harmon) struggle to maintain a healthy human-zombie relationship. While fans are no stranger to the challenges that come with such kind of relationship, executive producer Rob Thomas told TVLine last June that Clive and Dale’s human-zombie relationship will be different from that of Liv and Major (Robert Buckley) in the early seasons of the series.

“I can’t promise that the result will be any different,” Thomas said. “[But] the thing that we wanted to do is not tell the exact same story. I’m not saying that Dale and Clive will have a happier ending to their human-zombie relationship than Major and Liv, but I will tell you that it will go a different direction.”

Also in the next episode, circumstances place Liv and Major in opposition to one another. Although Thomas previously told Entertainment Weekly that the exes are going to be “on opposite sides of a political divide” for the most part of the season, the exec producer said that there’s still hope for Liv and Major to get back together. “I never want to say that there’s no hope for them because I think that they would do anything for each other at any time,” the exec producer said.

“iZombie” Season 4, episode 2, titled “Blue Bloody,” airs on Monday, March 5 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.